Senator Ignacio Torres, of the center-right coalition Together for Change, the country’s biggest opposition front, ended 20 years of Peronist rule in the southern province of Chubut by winning a close election, the final result of which was announced early this Monday. fair (31).

The Peronist candidate for governor, Juan Pablo Luque, congratulated Torres this Monday for his narrow victory (35.71% to 34.11%) on his Twitter account, highlighting the difference of 1.6 percentage points, “for being an act of democratic health and institutional quality to recognize the result”.

“Chubut woke up”, wrote Torres, 35, on the same social network, who this Sunday (30) received the support of his party’s presidential pre-candidates – the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the former minister of Security Patricia Bullrich -, who visited him in the province.

For his part, Argentine President Alberto Fernández congratulated Torres on his Twitter account: “I am sure he will work to promote the development and growth of the province and its people.”

The Peronist president also greeted “especially all the citizens of Chubut who turned out to vote amidst the storm that has gripped the province” and thanked “the efforts of the organizations that work to repair the damage”, indicating that the national State “is at your disposal” .

This is the first Patagonian province conquered by the Together for Change (JxC) coalition, to which former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) belongs, who also congratulated Torres on the triumph and said he was “very happy” for the Chubutans, “who will have the opportunity to see this wonderful province, full of potential and riches, valued”.

Although Chubut represents only 1.34% of the national electoral roll, it is the defeat of an ally of the main pre-candidate for the presidency of the Peronist party, Sergio Massa, now under the name União pela Pátria, which replaces the Frente de Todos, in view of the August 13 presidential primaries.

The province was governed by Mariano Arcioni, who was re-elected in 2019 after inheriting power when he was vice-governor of the late Mario Das Neves, with his provincial coalition Chubut Somos Todos, in 2017.

“With this triumph, and discounting the triumphs in CABA [cidade

de Buenos Aires] and Mendoza, JxC will govern at least eight provinces. And it could be 11 if JvC wins in Entre Ríos, Chaco and Buenos Aires. Never since 1983 until today has the same non-Peronist force governed more than ten provinces”, highlighted the director of Synopsis Consultores, Lucas Romero, on Twitter.

So far, elections have been held in 13 of the 15 Argentine provinces – with a total of 24 jurisdictions -, which decided to separate their elections from the national electoral calendar, which established the general elections for October 22nd.