PL deputies accuse the minister of engaging in party-political activity, forbidden to Supreme Court members

Deputies from the Liberal Party announced that they will ask for the impeachment of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Roberto Barroso for statements contrary to supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

During a speech at the 59th Congress of UNE (National Union of Students), on Wednesday (12.jul), Barroso said he had fought “against the Dictatorship and against Bolsonarism” when booed by the audience. “We beat Bolsonarism”, he completed.

On Twitter, PL deputies accused the magistrate of engaging in party-political activity, which is forbidden for a Supreme Court minister.

This is not the 1st time that Barroso has spoken out against Bolsonarism. In November 2022, after the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the polls, the STF minister was approached by a protester in New York (USA) who questioned him about the source code of the electronic voting machines – a recurring theme among Bolsonaro supporters. At the time, the magistrate replied: “Lost, mané, don’t bother”.

A few months earlier, in June of the same year, Barroso was harassing by a man in the US when he was at Harvard to speak. The minister was calleddemon” It is “velvet mouth”.