Israel’s parliamentary opposition has sued the Supreme Court, which will hear petitions against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform in September. | Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/EFE/EPA

The leader of the opposition in the Israeli parliament, Yair Lapid, defended this Sunday (30) that Netanyahu’s judicial reform be “frozen” for 18 months, until there is a political consensus on the new legislation and the negotiations can continue.

Lapid suggested that the current government meet with the opposition to create a moratorium of one and a half years, time considered sufficient to reach an agreement between the parties.

However, the suggestion was opposed by Netanyahu’s party, the Likud, which requested the immediate return of the “dialogue”.

Last week, Parliament approved one of the main laws in the Israeli Prime Minister’s project, which imposes limits on the Judiciary’s activities and removes the “principle of reasonableness” in government decisions, giving more freedom to the Executive.

The approval, in which the parliamentary opposition stopped participating, was met with protests from the population in the city of Tel Aviv.

For Lapid, “until the decision is interrupted, new reform laws should not be discussed”.

Last Saturday (29), more than 200,000 people expressed their disagreement with the approval of part of Israel’s judicial reform. Protests have been going on for seven months, since the first announcement that there would be a legislative review in the country.

Supreme Court appeal

Just last week, the Israeli Supreme Court announced that it will hear the petitions of opposition groups to the government, which ask for the rejection of the new law. The measure should take place in September.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the decision, warning that Israel will enter “uncharted territory” if the judicial reform is overthrown.