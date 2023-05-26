Opposition to Lula seeks to circumvent government majority in Eliziane Gama’s commission of inquiry and rapporteur

Members of the opposition in the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of January 8 demand the definition of sub-rapporteurs in the collegiate. The strategy aims to circumvent the government majority in the commission and weaken the senator’s report Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA).

The antigovernment wing also hopes to arrange more meetings in the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, which should always meet on Thursdays, at 9 am. The congressmen’s assessment is that with just one weekly meeting the theme will be “protracted”.

The 2 subjects will be the agenda for discussion at the next collegiate meeting, scheduled for June 1, in which the rapporteur will present her work plan.

Of the 32 vacancies, the government supporters had 18 seats. The chairman of the committee is deputy Arthur Maia(União-BA), and the vice-presidency belongs to senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE).

The agreement to define the presidency and the rapporteurship involved a concession to the opposition: the choice of great malta (PL-ES), as the 2nd vice-president of the collegiate.

The senator is a close ally of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The position, however, is not foreseen in the congressional regulations and, therefore, the subject will be analyzed by the CCJ (Commission of Constitution and Justice) of the Senate.

“A CPI of this size with one session per week is as if it did not exist”, said Malta when demanding more weekly group meetings.

Rapporteurship

Eliziane’s choice as rapporteur was questioned by the opposition, who criticized the senator’s proximity to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino. The senator is Dino’s ally in Maranhão. Congressmen hope to hear the minister in the commission and investigate his performance before and after the acts of January 8th.

the senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) said there was a “conflict of interest” in Eliziane’s choice and presented a point of order. The request was rejected.

The choice of rapporteur does not work by slates and election, it is up to the president of the CPI to make the designation. With no possibility of changing the preference for Eliziane Gama for the position, opposition deputies hope to score thematic sub-rapporteurs. The sub-rapporteurs are congressmen who work at the CPI and are dedicated to specific topics.

Author of the request for the creation of the CPI, deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) does not rule out the possibility of presenting an alternative report. He also criticized Eliziane’s speech about the 8th of January being a “coup attempt”.

“When the rapporteur here says that ‘there was a coup attempt’ it seems that the CPMI has already been concluded, there is already a report and you don’t even need your presence anymore. Because we need to investigate, she seems to have already investigated“, he said.

“To reassure the hearts of the Brazilian people: it is a vote. The rapporteur is a vote. There are other vows. There is parallel reporting and we will not give up”, he declared.