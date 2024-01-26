Proposal establishes that the Board of Directors approve legal measures against congressmen; movement occurs after the corporation's operations

The opposition in the National Congress decided to advance in collecting signatures to present a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that requires the approval of the Board of Directors for legal measures against congressmen. The movement comes after two operations by the PF (Federal Police) that targeted deputies in the last 10 days: against Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) and against Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ).

The PEC initiative is from the deputy Rodrigo Valadares (União Brasil-SE). So far, the deputy has 55 of the 171 signatures needed to present the text. The number is expected to grow over the next few days. Here's the complete (PDF 0 456 kB) of the text.

To the Power360Valadares confirmed that the proposal is to curb “abuses committed” by the Judiciary. “The measure aims to protect the mandate of deputies and senators against repeated abuses committed by the Judiciary that put at risk the sovereignty of the popular vote, parliamentary exercise and democracy in our country”he stated.

Valadares intends to take the text and discuss the topic with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) as soon as possible.

The deputy's proposal establishes that legal actions, search and seizure warrants and investigations carried out against deputies and senators will only be fulfilled after being submitted and approved by the Board of Directors of both Houses: Chamber and Senate. The deadline would be 10 days for analysis. The exception for operations without congressional authorization would be those involving flagrant crime.

The opposition group is uncomfortable with the PF's actions within Congress premises. Last week, the PF's target was the leader of the Opposition in the Chamber of Deputies, Carlos Jordy. The action aimed to identify people who planned, financed and incited extremist acts from October 2022 to the beginning of last year.

On Thursday (January 25, 2024), the PF (Federal Police) operation was against Alexandre Ramagem. The PF is investigating alleged illegal espionage carried out by the intelligence agency during the period in which Ramagem was in charge of the agency.