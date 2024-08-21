The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc in Venezuela, released a statement on Wednesday (21) in which it rejected any decision favorable to Chavismo that the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) makes regarding the presidential elections of July 28.

The Chavismo-controlled TSJ is reviewing the official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which sent its voting records – which would indicate victory for dictator Nicolás Maduro – to the court, but has not yet released them publicly, contrary to requests from the international community and other candidates in the Venezuelan presidential election.

The PUD maintains that its candidate, Edmundo González, won the election, and has made copies of the voting records available on a website that prove this.

“According to our Constitution, any eventual decision of the Electoral Room [do TSJ] that could validate the electoral fraud that is intended to be imposed would be ineffective and null,” the PUD said in a statement, signed by González and leader María Corina Machado.

“Doing so would violate the principle of separation of public powers, clearly enshrined in substance and form in the Constitution. It would also be invading the exclusive duty of the CNE and overriding the people’s decision expressed at the ballot box,” the opposition coalition said in the note.

“The CNE must uphold what the people have ordered and comply with and enforce the Constitution and the laws. As we have reiterated in several communications, the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice cannot attribute to itself the functions and powers of the electoral body, since they are not its responsibility,” added the PUD.

On Tuesday (20), another former presidential candidate, Enrique Márquez, filed a lawsuit with the TSJ to have the president of the court and the court’s Electoral Chamber, Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, removed from the process of reviewing the results of the presidential election due to her links with the Chavista dictatorship.

According to reports, the TSJ has not allowed inspectors and experts from opposition parties to accompany the investigation.