During a rally in the center of Bishkek, the cars of three opposition politicians were fired upon, reports Interfax with reference to the former adviser to the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev Farid Niyazov.

According to him, the attempt was made on Almazbek Atambayev, Omurbek Babanov and Sapar Isakov. He clarified that unknown persons fired at their cars.

Niyazov said that during a peaceful rally, an aggressive crowd of people arrived at the Ala-Too Square, who called themselves supporters of Sadyr Japarov. He added that they began to crash cars and opened fire.

According to Niyazov, several cars, including the car in which ex-President Atambayev was traveling, had bullet marks.

Almazbek Atambayev’s advisor, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, also stated earlier that an attempt was made on the life of the former leader of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

Against the backdrop of riots that erupted in Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections on October 4, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov introduced a state of emergency in the capital. In addition, a curfew was imposed in Bishkek.

Earlier, the media published a video with the sounds of gunfire in the center of Bishkek.