The head of the opposition faction “Bright Armenia” Edmon Marukyan at an extraordinary session of the parliament called on the acting Prime Minister of the country Nikol Pashinyan to refrain from signing an agreement with Azerbaijan, the content of which is still unknown. It is reported by Interfax…

According to him, the decision of the head of the Cabinet is personal, neither the deputies nor the representatives of the ministries of the republic were notified about it. “Any document concerning international, military relations, human rights must be ratified by the parliament. Another document has been prepared behind the backs of the people, ”Marukyan said.

According to the agency, a rally against the signing of the agreement is currently being held near the building of the Armenian government. The number of its participants and the demands of the demonstrators are still unknown.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Avet Adonts stated that he had no information about the plans of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers to conclude a deal with Baku. The administration of Armenian President Armen Sarkisian reacted to the news of the document in a similar way.

On May 20, Pashinyan announced that Armenia is going to sign a new document with Azerbaijan, which will be 100 percent in line with its national interests. “If Azerbaijan implements our agreements and fulfills the conditions we spoke about, then yes, I will sign the document,” the politician said, without disclosing the content of the agreement.

On May 19 it was reported that Pashinyan could agree on new principles of demarcation and territorial concessions in exchange for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia. This information was published by the former ambassador to the Vatican and the son-in-law of the ex-president of Armenia Mikael Minasyan. In confirmation, he posted a tripartite document, which, according to the diplomat, is at the stage of agreement.