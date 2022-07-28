Cost is R$84.2 million; in representation, senators allege use of public resources for institutional propaganda

The PT bench in the Federal Senate, with the minority leader in the House, Jean Paul Prates (PT), and senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN) filed a representation with the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) alleging illegality of a contract of the Ministry of Economy in the amount of R$ 84.2 million for sending SMS.

The representation was sent on Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) against the contract of the company TServcom Tecnologia to send 2 billion text messages from the government to the Brazilian population, less than 70 days before the 1st round of elections. behold intact of the representation (785 KB).

According to the government, the expenditure aims to promote public services. The opposition argues that the measure seeks to garner political support in an election year and requests an operational and financial audit. to court.

The group asks that the TCU investigate misuse of purpose, abuse of economic power and diversion of public resources to institutional advertisingthe latter being prohibited by legislation during the election period.

“This ‘electoral pedaling’ of SMS borders on the absurd. The government cannot use its structure and public resources to favor a candidate“, says Senator Jean Paul Prates.

In addition, the senators ask for the immediate suspension of the contract until November 15, the date on which the presidential elections end.

Now, the technical area of ​​the TCU will assess whether the petition meets the regiment for analysis of admissibility and merits of the process.