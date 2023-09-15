Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2023 – 15:19

State deputy Emídio de Souza (PT-SP) sent a letter to the attorney general of the São Paulo Public Ministry of Accounts, Leticia Matuck Feres, in which he demands that the agency carry out an investigation into contracts run by governor Tarcísio de Freitas’ management with companies their secretaries.

“What is the official position of the Public Ministry of Accounts of the State of São Paulo in relation to these situations of apparent conflict of interests in public management?”, asks the parliamentarian in the document.

When contacted, the São Paulo government did not comment on the opposition’s initiative.

As revealed by the Estadão, the Department of Health extended until July 2024 a contract with MN&D Ribeirão, of which the holder of the portfolio, Eleuses Paiva, is a partner. The deal, which had been signed in the same month last year, was canceled after the reporter contacted him to comment on the case. The amounts received since the amendment were returned to the State coffers. “It is worth noting that secretary Eleuses Paiva is a minority partner of MN&D Ribeirão Ltda, and does not hold any management position”, said the secretariat in a note at the time.

The contract yielded around R$60,000 annually for services provided to users of the São Paulo Unified Health System (SUS).

The case of Eleuses Paiva was not the only one in the current administration. O Estadão also revealed that Multilaser, a company owned by the Secretary of Education, Renato Feder, won three tenders with the São Paulo government during Tarcísio’s mandate. The largest of these, worth R$ 226 thousand, was signed with the Institute of Medical Assistance for State Servants (Iamspe). Feder also manages a R$76 million contract signed in the last days of Rodrigo Garcia’s (PSDB) government with the company. After the episode was revealed, Governor Tarcísio de Freitas publicly determined that no new contracts be made with the company.

Emídio also sent to the Secretary of the Civil House of São Paulo, Arthur Lima, a request for information in which he questions what mechanisms the administration of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas intends to adopt to avoid hiring companies owned by members of the Executive.

Finally, he also requested a survey of all companies linked to secretaries with which the current management maintains contracts and questioned whether he considers them to be in compliance with public administration regulations.