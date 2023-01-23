The possible presence of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and the Cuban Miguel Díaz-Canel, whose participation has been confirmed, at the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will take place in Buenos Aires starting this Monday ( 23) entered the Argentine electoral race.

Patricia Bullrich, president of Proposal Republicana, the opposition party to President Alberto Fernández, said this Sunday, 22, that she will ask the DEA, the US anti-drug agency, to arrest Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro if he enters Argentina.

Bullrich, who was Minister of Security during Mauricio Macri’s administration (2015-2019), will base her request on a bilateral agreement signed between Argentina and the US in 1998. She drew a parallel with the arrest of Augusto Pinochet in London, also in 1998 .

In addition to Bullrich’s petition, a lawyer representing two “victims of crimes against humanity perpetrated by the government of Nicolás Maduro” in Venezuela asked that the Venezuelan dictator be investigated during his visit to Buenos Aires.

Last Wednesday (18), the Argentine Forum for Democracy in the Region (FADER), a group formed by opposition political leaders from Argentina and Venezuela, human rights activists, intellectuals and journalists, asked the Argentine Justice that Maduro, Daniel Ortega, dictator of Nicaragua, and Díaz-Canel, of Cuba, be investigated for “crimes against humanity”. Protests are expected against the presence of the three.

In the face of criticism, the Argentine ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Carlos Raimundi, considered that “it is very important to have a space for dialogue, a bridge” like CELAC and asked that “each people build in their own way” .