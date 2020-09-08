Highlights: Virtual meeting of senior Congress leaders struggling with infighting

new Delhi

The Congress, which is struggling with discord within the party, has decided to show solidarity with the opposition. Senior party leaders have decided that the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will be contested. This election will be held on 14 September, the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament. September 11 is the last date for filing nominations. In a meeting held on Tuesday to decide the strategy of the Congress, it was decided that apart from the UPA constituents, other parties will also be approached for the election. Elections are being held due to the completion of the term of deputy speaker JDU MP Harivansh Narayan Singh. However, he has been re-elected as a Rajya Sabha member. NDA may make him a candidate for the post again.

Candidates will be decided only after talks

Apart from interim president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi, party leaders in both houses and some other senior leaders also attended the digital meeting of the Congress strategic group. This meeting took place at a time when there is a situation of two-tearing in the Congress. The party has decided that a decision in the name of the candidate will be taken after talking to the other parties for the election of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Another letter ‘bomb’ exploded in Congress

Will the opposition candidate compete against Harivansh?

Harivansh Singh has again been sent to Rajya Sabha. In such a situation, there is also a possibility that the NDA should make him a candidate again. In 2018, Harivansh became deputy speaker after Congress PJ Kurien. He defeated Congress candidate BK Hari Prasad by a margin of 20 votes. Harivansh got 125 votes while Prasad got 105. The post of deputy speaker is also lying vacant in the Lok Sabha.

Gaz, Jitin Prasad and Raj Babbar out of UP Core Committee on ‘Chetibaz’ leaders

Three leaders who wrote letters were also in the meeting

Three leaders, who wrote a letter to Sonia demanding big changes in the party, were also part of this meeting. There has been a lot of ruckus in the CWC meeting regarding this letter and still the tension has not ended. In Tuesday’s meeting, three of those who wrote the letter – Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Manish Tiwari attended. It was also attended by members of the ‘Congress Strategy Group’ recently formed for both houses, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior leaders AK Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge.