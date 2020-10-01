The police have charged lathis on the march taken out by the Shiromani Akali Dal in Chandigarh to protest against the agricultural law. Police have lathi-charged the people involved in the march near Mullapur Barrier in Chandigarh. Apart from this, several activists, including the chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who joined in March, have been taken into custody by the police.

Explain that Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has already resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the Agriculture Bill. Even after the Agriculture Bill is passed in Parliament, the Akali Dal has broken its ties with the NDA. Several opposition parties have mobilized in opposition to the agricultural law and are demanding the government to withdraw it.

At the same time, during the protest march of Akali Dal in Zirakpur in Mohali, several party workers including former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal Samte have been detained by the police.

#WATCH Chandigarh: Police resort to lathi-charge & use water cannons to disperse Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers during Kisan March against #FarmBills; visuals from near Mullapur barrier. pic.twitter.com/sqpuGu4DGi – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

The indefinite railway jam was started from today during the agitation of 31 farmer organizations in Punjab against the new agricultural laws and in Bathinda, farmers stalled the railway traffic by putting a firm front on the railway line. At the same time, in addition to the railways in Bathinda, in front of malls and petrol pumps of big private companies, farmers staged a sit-in and shouted slogans.

The district unit of Bhakiyu Ekta Ugrahan has started picketing at three locations ahead of private companies’ petrol pumps, a large consignment, two toll palazas and a private thermal plant. Similarly, under the leadership of Bhakiyu Siddhupur, various farmers, trade unions set up a pucca front, blocking the railway line passing under the Multaniya bridge.