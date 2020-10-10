Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to the public to beware of the alleged divisive policies of the opposition in the state. At the same time, he alleged that the thinking of opposition parties is ‘substandard’ and intentions are ‘dangerous’. The Chief Minister targeted Congress, SP and BSP without naming them. CM said that the division is in his DNA. In the same thinking, they (opposition parties) first divided the country and now they are in the interest of dividing the society in the name of caste, sect, religion and region.Yogi said that for him (opposition parties) the interest of his family is paramount, everything else is secondary. The BSP and SP, which has been in power in the state for 15 years, have only corruption and anarchy in the name of achievement. From time to time, these parties have strangled democracy and the Constitution in their interest. Their development has been limited to slogans and speeches. According to a statement issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday addressed the meeting of the key officials of the mandal, constituency and polling station in the Deoria Sadar Assembly seat in view of the by-election.

BJP’s growing popularity: Yogi

Adityanath said that the BJP’s popularity is increasing continuously due to all-round development in the state. In such a situation, the unhappiness of the opposition parties has now turned into frustration. Therefore, they are adopting every tactic to discredit the government. But their plans are never going to be fulfilled. The Chief Minister said that between 1977 and 2017, 50 thousand children of Purvanchal died of encephalitis (Japanese fever). Most of the children who died were from poor families.

He claimed that in just three years we are close to eradicating encephalitis. The Chief Minister said that this holy land of Maharishi Devarahwa Baba has ever been a ‘sugar bowl’. The entire economy here was based on sugarcane. Taking a dig at the opposition parties, he said, ‘Ask them, during whose tenure mills were sold one by one. Which people sold them at throwaway prices. The case of sugar mills here is in court. As soon as the decision is made, modern sugar mills will be formed in Deoria like Piperich and Munderwa. ‘

Party’s state president Swatantradev Singh said, “Today a positive investment environment has been created in Uttar Pradesh. The eyes of big companies of the world are on our Uttar Pradesh. Countries like Japan and America have plans to invest here.