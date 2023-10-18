Congressmen say there is no evidence against Bolsonaro and want an investigation into the CPI rapporteur of the 8th of January

Opposition members concentrated their efforts this Wednesday (October 18, 2023) on disqualifying the senator’s final report Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) at the CPI on January 8th. The text, which will be voted on this afternoon, was called “partial”, “inconsistent” It is “worthless” by deputies and senators of the group.

“I really needed to get the rapporteur’s attention. We know that her vote, that her report will not prosper. There are mistakes, there are serious mistakes”, said the senator Damares Alves (Republicans-DF).

Eliziane’s opinion called for the indictment of 61 people, including the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), military personnel and former ministers from the previous government. The opposition argues that there is no concrete evidence in the document against the former head of the Executive.

The group articulated the opening of the commission, but suffered a setback after the government negotiated to have a majority on the board. For this reason, even with the movement to discredit the report, the opinion must be approved since the commission has a majority made up of government allies.

As part of the strategy to disqualify the opinion, congressmen defended the investigation of Eliziane for alleged bias by the Public Ministry.

“We are obliged to investigate these illicit acts promoted by the rapporteur. We are requesting the addition of our separate vote to request this investigation and also represent the Public Ministry in light of the conduct of the rapporteur of this CPMI”, said the deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ).

For him, the senator protected allies and “guided all his efforts towards political persecution” by Bolsonaro. Ramagem states that she “has to be charged”, among other crimes, with abuse of authority, malfeasance and disclosure of “incomplete data or information to divert the course of the investigation”.

The opposition also presented a parallel report calling for the president’s indictment Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), from the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, and former GSI minister Gonçalves Dias. The document, however, will not be voted on if Eliziane’s opinion is approved first.

“He is a puppet in the service of Lula. So, this report is nothing more than a sausage report. It’s not good for any crap […] The rapporteur made a partial report, a lie and is a puppet of the left”, said the deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

Contrary to criticism, government supporters praised the text. “It is a piece of deep commitment to democracy, which is technically based, based on concrete data from testimonies, breaches of confidentiality, data that we were able to obtain from reading thousands of pages”, said the deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ).

