Politics has begun on the murderous attack on the priest in Gonda. The Yogi government has come under attack from the opposition. While the Congress accused the government of complicity with the land mafia behind the attack on the priest, the Samajwadi Party says that priests are constantly being targeted in UP but the government is silent.UP Congress President Ajay Lallu tweeted, ‘The landlords shot Samrat Das, the priest of Ramjanaki temple in Gonda. The alliances of power and power have made UP a crime. The government’s accountability is zero, the CM’s sympathy is dead, the belligerence has increased. This is the alleged Ramrajya where no one is safe. ‘

Questioning the silence of the Yogi government, the Samajwadi Party said, ‘The BJP government of UP continues in the jungle raj, a deadly attack on the priests engaged in Devkarya!

The bullet shot of Samrat Das, the priest of Ram Janaki temple in Gonda on Saturday night, very sad! The priests who are constantly being targeted all over UP, how long will the government remain silent? Take strict action in the matter.

Samajwadi Party’s tweet

At the same time, the UP Congress attacked the government by releasing a map of attacks on saints and saints across the state. The UP Congress tweeted, ‘There have been murders of sadhus in UP in the past. Police kill some murders as some of the murders, just suicide.

‘Dangerous trend on saints and saints’

In this case, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has questioned the attack on saints and saints. Sanjay tweeted, “A temple priest was attacked yesterday in Gonda, UP. I just said yesterday, ‘This is a dangerous trend. It is necessary to get to the bottom of why attacks on saints and saints are increasing and all governments should seriously make strong arrangements to stop this.

Priest attacked over land dispute

Let us know that the priest of Ram Janaki temple located in Tirre Manorama of Kotwali Itiathok area of ​​Gonda was shot at around 2 pm on Saturday night. The priest was brought to the district hospital in an injured condition, after which he was referred to Lucknow. The land mafia is being told to be behind the attack. An FIR has been registered against 4 people in the case, out of which 2 are being interrogated.