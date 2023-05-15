Supporters of the Turkish opposition came out on Sunday, May 14, to a spontaneous rally in Ankara to support presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

About 30-50 people with Turkish flags gathered at the headquarters of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in the Syogyutozyu area. People shouted slogans in support of the party.

Some protesters told the correspondent TASS, that they began to celebrate the victory of Kılıçdaroglu in advance, although the counting of votes is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the stop in the center of Istanbul is calm, the agency reports. Tourists walk on the pedestrian street Istiklal, cafes work, but protest activity is not observed. There is practically no one on Taksim Square, except for journalists from television companies that go live.

It is known that in connection with the elections in Istanbul, security measures have been strengthened, however, according to a TASS correspondent, police cordons are not visible on the streets either.

On May 14, voting was held in Turkey in the country’s presidential elections. Along with this, parliamentary elections were held in the country. Three candidates fought for the presidency of Turkey: the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kılıçdaroğlu and Turkish politician Sinan Ogan. On May 11, three days before the election, the fourth candidate, Muharrem Ince, announced his withdrawal from his candidacy.

After processing the data from more than 60% of the ballot boxes, Erdogan receives 51.71% of the votes, Kılıçdaroglu is gaining 42.45%. Ogan from Alliance ATA (Alliance of Ancestors) has 5.3% of support votes.

The Republican Alliance party, led by the ruling Justice and Development Party, led by Erdogan, after processing 11% of the ballots, won 349 seats in parliament (almost 68%). The opposition People’s Alliance, which is headed by Kılıçdaroğlu, can count on only 98 seats so far.