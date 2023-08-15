The opposition United National Movement party summoned Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri to parliament. The party announced this on August 14.

Gomelauri’s call is related to a rescue operation following a landslide in the Shovi resort, which killed 25 people.

“The United National Movement has questions to the Minister of Internal Affairs in connection with the tragedy that occurred in Shovi. One of the questions: “In Shovi, landslide processes occurred on August 3, 2023 at about 15:00 (14:00 Moscow time). According to public information and according to eyewitnesses, the relevant services began to carry out rescue operations with a three-hour delay, ”the statement says. message.

The opposition plans to find out from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs what equipment the rescuers have, what condition the helicopter fleet is in and whether the aircraft are equipped with night vision devices.

The disaster occurred on August 3 near the Sunset Shovi Hotel, destroying cottages with tourists resting along the riverbed. In total, the volume of mud mass amounted to more than 5 million cubic meters. m.

On August 6, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze told reporters that a landslide had completely destroyed the resort of Shovi. He noted that work is underway in the disaster area to clean up and eliminate the consequences of the landslide – about 80 pieces of equipment are working there. A day earlier, it became known about the identification of six dead, among whom was a Russian citizen Ksenia T., whose body was identified by her friend in the morgue.

400 specialists participated in the search and rescue operation. In addition, helicopters, drones and special equipment were involved.