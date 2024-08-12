President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday disqualified the demonstration against the overrepresentation of Morena and its allies, saying that the Opposition is holding on, but very diminished.

In his morning press conference, he downplayed the call of around twenty civil organizations of the “Pink Tide”, who went to the INE headquarters to demand that the majority of the 4T be stopped with the distribution of seats by proportional means.

The President accused the opposition of trying to deceive citizens, but they are not even clear about their demands and experts are needed to understand them.

“Yesterday there was a demonstration, with few people now, but they are still lying to people. I was watching some of the people who were attending the demonstration and they weren’t even sure why they were demonstrating, because of all the manipulation they have carried out.

“And then we’ll see if we can put their requests here, so that constitutional lawyers can help us. We really need experts to interpret them, because it’s not easy to understand what they want,” he said.

He reiterated that the Constitution is clear on how to assign positions by plurinominal means in the Legislature, but those who argue for overrepresentation do not accept the change in mentality and the awareness of the people.

“I have always said that you cannot put old wine in old bottles, understand, the people’s mentality has changed, it is called a revolution of consciences but they continue to cling to the same thing,” he said.

He argued that in the last elections, people supported the reforms he proposed, including those to the Judiciary, since Morena and its allies from the PVEM and PT obtained a qualified majority in Congress.

He pointed out that this is how democracy became a reality in Mexico because before, the people were disrespected. At the same time, there was a “shake-up” that must be internalized little by little.

“That is what they do not want to accept, but what a pride to live in a country with an empowered people who made democracy a reality, because there was not, in the strictest sense, it was an oligarchy with a façade of democracy, but there was no government of the people or for the people, it was a committee at the service of a rapacious minority.

“But not only did they not care, they humiliated the people, that’s why these racist classist attitudes, it was a good shock and it will take time for the message, the lesson of the election, to be internalized, but progress is being made, already yesterday, the demonstration of the conservatives was very diminished,” he added.

Yesterday, hundreds of people demonstrated outside the facilities of the National Electoral Institute to demand that the councilors stop a “wild” overrepresentation of the 4T. The former president of the Institute, Leonardo Valdés, read the 13-point document that they delivered to the organization, which on August 23 will carry out the distribution of seats by proportional means.

If the INE applies the rule as it did in 2021, the Morena, PT and PVEM coalition would get 364 of the 500 deputies, when they need 334 for constitutional reforms.

The protesters, among whom was the former presidential candidate of the Opposition, Xóchitl Gálvez, demanded that the distribution of seats be by coalitions and not by parties, since the spirit of the Constitution is that no political force has a qualified majority in San Lázaro.

This morning, López Obrador said that before, the opposition did not protest against the overrepresentation of the PRI and PAN because it suited them, but now they are against it because it no longer benefits them.