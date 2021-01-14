From Siberia to Moscow to drive out the demon Vladimir Putin: Alexander Gabyscheff attracts attention on YouTube. And experienced repression.

Alexander Gabyschew will be running again soon – from March and with 1 hp. This week, the self-proclaimed “warlike shaman” announced on YouTube that he would once again make his way from the Siberian Yakutsk to the Russian capital Moscow. This time, he doesn’t want to cover the 8,000 kilometers on foot, but on a white horse, supporters could follow him in cars. “We will cross Siberia and then reach the Urals. Then it is only a stone’s throw to Moscow, ”said Gabyschew. His goal is the Kremlin – more precisely, President Vladimir Putin, whom he wants to drive out.

The 52-year-old was born in Yakutia. There he completed a history degree, but worked as a welder and caretaker. He had his shamanic awakening experience in 2009 as a result of the death of his wife, which he processed through meditation.

Gabyschew took the first trip to Moscow in 2018 to bring his compatriots closer to the traditional beliefs of the small peoples of Siberia. The company came to an abrupt end when his dog literally got screwed and needed medical treatment.

A year later, Gabyschew set course for Moscow again – he pulled essential travel utensils, such as a yurt, behind him on a handcart. However, the mission was different: to drive Putin away. His task is to establish a democracy in the country and to ensure harmony. Putin, however, is a demon, nature does not love him. Everywhere Putin appeared, disasters occurred. That is why the president has to go, peacefully, but if necessary also by force, said Gabyschew.

Political prisoner in psychiatry

The shaman enjoyed growing popularity along the way. Well-meaning citizens provided him with money and food. Videos have been clicked a million times.

On September 19, Gabyschew was arrested on the border between Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, transferred to Yakutsk and admitted to a psychiatric hospital there. On October 3rd, he was officially declared “crazy”. This was accompanied by criminal proceedings for inciting extremism. Amnesty International records Gabyschew as a political prisoner.

Another attempt to travel in December ended a few days later with another arrest and a fine of 11 euros for damaging a policeman’s uniform jacket. In 2020 Gabyschew again spent several months forcibly in psychiatry. But the shaman doesn’t give up.

In autumn 2019, the American-Belarusian political advisor Vitaly Schklarow said that Gabyschew could be much more dangerous for the Kremlin than protests in Moscow with several thousand participants. Let’s see how long his journey will take this time.