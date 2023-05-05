Approved in the Chamber of Deputies, PDL 98/2023 suspends 2 presidential acts and will be analyzed by the Senate

In a session held this Thursday (May 3, 2023), the Senate debated the suspension of the president’s decrees Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PL) to the basic sanitation framework, an agenda that could result in the 2nd defeat of the Planalto in Congress in less than 1 month.

Approved by the Chamber of Deputies, the PDL 98/2023 (Legislative Decree Project 98/2023), authored by Deputy Evair Vieira de Melo (PP-ES), suspends 2 presidential acts. Now, government supporters and opponents are preparing strategies for the dispute in Casa Alta.

The leader of Podemos in the Senate, Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (PR), praised the approval of the PDL in the Chamber for removing benefits for state-owned companies. If the PDL wins the arm wrestling match, state-owned companies will have to compete on equal terms with private companies. For the senator, the measure brings more legal certainty.

“We have children who walk barefoot in streets with open sewers. Stopping this process, which is so important for the country, giving privileges to state-owned companies is absurd. State companies that compete on equal terms and whoever is more agile should carry out this repair soon. The people will pay anyway, whether for the state or for the private sector, nothing changes for the consumer. I am very happy with the decision of the Chamber and I think that here in the Senate we will approve it exactly as it came from there”said Oriovisto.

Senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC) criticized the federal government for “legislating through decree” and disrespecting the Chamber and Senate. According to him, the PDL should start to be discussed in the Senate by the CI (Infrastructure Commission).

“We are going to overthrow this decree that sets back the issue of basic sanitation in Brazil”said the senator.

“PUXADINHO”

In the evaluation of senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE), the Senate needs to show that it is not “a pushover from the federal government”.

“The Senate has to fulfill its duty quickly in this regard, because no one can allow a power invading and disrespecting the other powers. […]may the Senate show pride and show that it is not at the service of any government”said Girao.

Senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), leader of the opposition in the Casa Alta, said that the Planalto Palace tries to “dribble” Congress by changing the legislation by decrees. Marinho wants to approve the text of the Chamber by the end of this month.

“100 million Brazilians do not have sewage treatment. BRL 90 billion were allocated in the first two years of the new sanitation framework”added the leader.

Senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) recalled that access to basic sanitation is a universal right.

“We cannot deny society this right to basic sanitation. I understand that the National Congress is alert, attentive, and will not leave the population without this great legacy that Congress had already built, which is the right to basic sanitation”, declared Damares.

In turn, Senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) said that “the democratic rule of law limits us, limits us to ensure freedom”.

The leader of the Lula government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that the Executive Branch is ready to dialogue with the opposition and that the ministers will take the field to defend the presidential decrees.

“Ministers will be here available to clarify, and we believe that, with this, it will be possible for the Senate to adopt a different position”said Randolf.

With information from Senate Agency.