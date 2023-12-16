Opposition | Sdp's Razmyar urges Purra to end the “fear potter” in the ditch

According to Razmyar, Riikka Purra digs for “fear escape” instead of looking for solutions to financial problems.

Sdp's vice chairman Nasima Razmyar urges the Minister of Finance Riikka Purraa (ps) to stop “problem gloating” and focus on finding solutions.

Razmyar commented in the press release he published on Saturday at the meeting of the party council of the Basic Finns in Purra the speech he gave.

In his speech, Purra focused on defending the government's economic policy from criticism by the opposition. He emphasized that the government must intervene in the state's indebtedness with actions that may not please the voters.

Razmyar considers Purra to be digging a “fear pot” instead of the finance minister looking for solutions to economic problems.

“There are fears and threats in this world, but there are also opportunities. Finns are an enterprising, competent people. Talks of the end of the world and predictions that no new nokias will come here will not help our country,” says Razmyar in the press release.

He also criticizes the subjugation of Purra and basic Finns by Finland's border security and sovereignty as “cheap populism”.

“Purra justifies the government's gigantic cuts to its own by the fact that at least asylum seekers are not allowed into the country. Children, single parents and the sick can be cut off, as long as we are even stricter with the wrong kind of people.”

“It seems that for basic Finns, Finland's border security, Finland's sovereignty as a country can be subordinated to cheap populism.”

Basic Finns At the party council meeting, Purra emphasized the importance of work as the key to well-being.

“The more work is done in our country, the more welfare we have to spend. Therefore, the core of the policy must be to increase work, employees and jobs,” said Purra.

Razmyar agrees with Purra on this. However, the finance minister forgets to offer other tools for this than a stick.

In his announcement, Razmyar also criticizes Purra's way of painting threatening images about immigration.

“According to him, immigration is the most fundamental phenomenon threatening Western countries and Finland. Not inequality, social segregation, unemployment, economic challenges, unrest or climate change.”