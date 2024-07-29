“We all know what happened today,” said Omar Barboza, spokesman for the opposition Venezuela in the face of the lack of results of the presidential election in which the current president Nicolás Maduro competes with nine candidates, including Edmundo González.

“The reports do nothing but confirm what we saw on the street. The projection clearly gives a result that should not be in doubt if we want to act with the truth,” he said.

“We are addressing the country today to ask you, in the name of peace in Venezuela, in the name of credibility in the vote, not to take a false step. Through authoritarian haste, do not try to destroy it,” he told the authorities.

“Please think about Venezuela, its future and peace. We know what we have in our hands,” he said.

The opposition candidate previously stated on social media that “the results are undeniable. The country chose a peaceful change.”

Developing news, expect an update soon…