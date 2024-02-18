Opposition leaders said comparing Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip to Hitler's extermination was “insanity” and “despicable”

The opposition to the current government expressed rejection of the president's statements Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Sunday (18.Feb.2024). The Chief Executive compared Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip to Hitler's extermination of Jews in World War II. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will summon the Brazilian ambassador to provide clarifications.

The leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), said on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that Lula demonstrated “traces of senility, deliberate evil, historical ignorance and misunderstanding from the point of view of ethics, morals and geopolitical perspective”.

For the leader of the Opposition in the Chamber, federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), Lula “embarrasses Brazil and attacks Israel and the Jewish people”.

“This scoundrel’s ability to reverse the logic of things to defend what is wrong and attack what is right is disgusting!”he said, also on social media.

The senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) stated that the Holocaust “It’s incomparable” and cannot be naturalized. “On behalf of Brazilians, we apologize to the world and to all Jews”.

The federal deputies Delegate Ramagem (PL-RJ) and Bia Kicis (PL-DF) said it was “another moment of Lula insanity”when comparing Israel's actions in the war against Hamas with “the death of millions of Jews in gas chambers”.

Fábio Wajngarten, lawyer for former President Bolsonaro and former head of Communications for the government, called Lula a “negligible” and said he will talk to the evangelical bench “so that they react in ways that have never been done before”. Wajngarten is Jewish and shared a passage about Israel.

SPEAKING ABOUT LULA

The president compared Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip to the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany – the Holocaust. The statements were made this Sunday (Feb 18, 2024), during a conversation with journalists in Ethiopia.

On that occasion, Lula once again said that the Palestinians are being targeted by a “genocide”. He also stated that Brazil will defend the creation of a Palestinian State at the UN (United Nations).

“It is important to remember that, in 2010, Brazil was the first country to recognize the Palestinian State. We have to stop being small when we have to be big. What is happening in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”he said.

Watch (2min43s):