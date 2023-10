How did you feel about the content of this article?

The president of the National Primary Commission, Jesús María Casal, participated in a press conference on September 25, in Caracas, to talk about the functioning of the opposition elections | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The Venezuelan opposition denied this Monday (2) the use of the National Electoral Council (CNE) voting system in its primaries on October 22, which will define the candidate for the 2024 presidential race against dictator Nicolás Maduro, who seeks his third term.

Through a statement, the voting organizing committee said that “the use of the automated system would have been useful, but the primary election is already in its final phase”, so it will be carried out manually.

The CNE, the body responsible for organizing and monitoring elections in the country, offered technical assistance for the opposition primaries at the end of September, however one of the conditions for the help would be the postponement of the vote for almost a month.

A consultation was carried out between candidates and political parties, who accepted part of the support offered by the council. As a result, the organization took charge of establishing official voting centers, maintaining public order, helping with the transport of electoral material and assisting in the entry of the press and foreign authorities into Venezuela.

The president of the electoral body, Elvis Amoroso, stated that he received a request for technical assistance from the commission in June, however, the opposition withdrew after the resignation of all then full members of the CNE.

The new formation of the collegiate, defined in August by the National Assembly of Venezuela, with a majority linked to Maduro, has as president the general controller of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, who made the favorite in the opposition primaries, María Corina Machado, ineligible for 15 years in public office.