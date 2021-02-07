The president of the joint block for the Change in Deputies, Mario Negri, rejected this Sunday the government’s idea to unify the PASO with this year’s legislative elections, which Máximo Kirchner had refloated over the weekend, as Clarín revealed.

“The unification of the PASO and the general elections is a nonsense that does not work, the PASO law implies the prior selection of candidates, and then go to a general election. This sounds like a false slogan law, which is a messNegri opined.

“The electoral laws are not for the one who governs. The rules of the game are not changed and less in an election year. Together for Change defends the PASO, supports them. The government should call on the leadership of the parties to propose what it wants to do ”, added Negri.

Negri’s voice joins that of the PRO chief, Patricia bullrich, which came to a head on Saturday with the rejection of the introduction of a system similar to the slogan law. “With the excuse of the pandemic, the government wants to impose an election system that governs reelectionist fiefdoms of Santa Cruz and Formosa, the law of slogans: a model that destroys democratic competition and installs the law of the jungle, the weight of money . Divide and you will reign“He tweeted from Córdoba, where he is on tour to present his book Guerra sin cuartel.

As Máximo Kirchner knew to his subordinates at La Cámpora, the alternative of unifying the primaries and the generals is the one that could interpose the grouping in the internal debate of the Government, in which the provincial leaders fight to suspend the carrying out of the PASO in 2021 and the Casa Rosada now speaks of a shift in the dates of both elections. Thus, the primary would pass from August 8 to the end of September and the general legislative ones from October 24 to the end of November.

“We are against suspending the PASO and the supposed establishment of a slogan law. We will listen to any other proposal, such as running the dates 20 or 30 days by epidemiological criteria. But it is the Government that must propose to the parties what it wants to do at a table. All changes must have the consensus of all legislative forces, ”warned the head of the interblock.

“To suspend the PASO is to return to Argentina where the polls were stolen and the rolls were overturned, where only the large parties had prosecutors. The transparency mechanisms must always be strengthened, never suspended ”.

When Negri was consulted by Cordovan radio stations about the statements on Page 12 of President Alberto Fernández, who warned the countryside that he could set quotas or raise retentions, Negri said: “The Government is installed in a past that has already failed. To face the field is to shoot yourself in the foot. They want price control, to delay the exchange rate, we already lived this in Christianity. I think the President is simplifying and is desperate to find culprits. Seeks to scare ”.

“There are two words that define the future of the country: trust and certainty, both are destroyed by the Government. Every day they make us live in uncertainty and make the Argentine economy go backwards. The Government is an inexhaustible source of generating uncertainty, ”added Negri on the economic issue.

