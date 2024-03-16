Colombia's opposition reacted with criticism of the proposal by the country's president, Gustavo Petro, to convene a national constituent assembly if the country's Legislature does not approve the reforms proposed by his government that are being processed in Congress.

“There is a threat to Colombian democracy. Repression and intimidation of companies, threats against institutions and now, the desire to impose a failed model through a constituent assembly because Congress, in the exercise of its functions, did not endorse the destruction of health, pensions and employment”, wrote the former president Iván Duque (2018-2022) on his X account.

Senator María Fernanda Cabal also spoke. “Petro is a liar and radical leftist. Yesterday, he denied plans for a constituent assembly. Today, he confesses his intention to force it, promoting reforms that will only bring misery and desolation,” she stated.

Petro had spoken about the possibility of convening a constituent on Friday (15), at an event in Puerto Resistencia, in Cali, the epicenter of the 2021 social protests in Colombia.

“If this possibility of a popularly elected government, in the midst of this State and under the Constitution of Colombia, cannot apply the Constitution because they surround it to not apply it and prevent it, then Colombia has to go to a national assembly constituent,” he said.

“The institutions we have today in Colombia are not capable of living up to the social reforms that the people, through their votes, decreed, demanded, commanded and ordered,” Petro added.

“The national constituent assembly must transform institutions so that they obey the people in their mandate of peace and justice, which is easy to achieve in Colombia,” he argued.

These statements come in a context where the administration's controversial proposed healthcare reform is languishing in Congress, after eight of the 14 members of the Senate's Seventh Committee filed a motion on Tuesday to shelve the bill, despite the President's guaranteed not to remove it.

For the reform to be definitively shelved, eight of the 14 members of the Seventh Committee must vote to shelve the bill when its president, Senator Martha Peralta, from the Historic Pact party, which supports the government, requests a vote.

Other reforms promoted by the government, such as the pension system and labor reform, are also blocked in the Legislature. (With EFE Agency)