The opposition in Argentina criticized this Thursday (17) a measure by the Senate, chaired by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, which would go against a decision by the Supreme Court of Justice on the appointment of the coveted positions in the Council of Magistrates.

The Supreme had annulled a week ago the appointment of two government senators in the body in charge of appointing, sanctioning and dismissing judges in Argentina, considering that the presidency of the Senate deviated from the rules when the government bloc Frente de Todos split to take away from the opposition the place of second minority.

In response, this Wednesday (16), the governing group in the Senate took to plenary the decree that appoints the questioned senators – in particular, Claudio Doñate – ignoring and criticizing the decision of the Supreme Court – which had given rise to the appointment of opponent Luis Juez – so that the vote would give him political support.

“Cristina Kirchner again did not comply with the law. Yesterday, a line was advanced and even more so because it was a decision of the Court,” said the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, a member of the main opposition coalition, Together for Change, and one of the likely candidates for the 2023 presidential elections.

“We will insist on institutional channels, as is appropriate. We are going to court and I have no doubts that Luis Juez is and will be the representative of the Senate in the Council of Magistrates”, added Larreta.

Another opponent, liberal deputy José Luis Espert, from the Avança Liberdade group, announced that he had filed a criminal complaint against Cristina and the senators “who yesterday attacked democracy” and for the crime of “aggravated disobedience” for disrespecting a Supreme Court decision.

This instance is yet another of the constant clashes between the Executive and the Supreme over the Judicial Council.

The body, which was created with the 1994 constitutional reform, initially had 20 members, but due to a reform promoted in 2006 by Cristina herself, then a senator, it now has 13 members, a modification that was contested in court and which at the end of 2021 the Supreme declared unconstitutional.

In the absence of the enactment of a law to organize the Council of Magistrates, the Supreme assumed the presidency of the body last April, deepening the political dispute with the Executive, especially with the sector that responds to former President Cristina (2007-2015).