Detentions would have been maintained despite a favorable opinion from the MPF for the release of 8 people under investigation; 1 of them died in Papuda

A group of opposition deputies and senators presented this Tuesday (21.Nov.2023) a letter to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that questions the maintenance of preventive detention of defendants investigated for the acts of January 8th. The document questions the position of the cases’ rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and cites the death of one of the inmates, which occurred on November 20. Here’s the complete of the letter (PDF – 2 MB).

The request was signed by 59 deputies and 8 opposition senators from 8 parties. The congressmen question the maintenance of the detention of 7 people being investigated in the case being processed in the Court, whose request for provisional release was granted by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) 2 months ago.

One of them, Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, died on Monday morning while sunbathing at the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, in the Federal District. He had received various medical care during his time in prison, according to the letter, and had his request for release granted on September 1st. According to the document presented, minister Alexandre de Moraes “didn’t even analyze the Public Prosecutor’s statement.”

The letter was written by the federal deputy’s office Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS) and signed by members of PL (Liberal Party), Republicans, PP (Progressive Party), Podemos, Novo, PSD (Social Democratic Party), União Brasil, Patriota and MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement).