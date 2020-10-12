The violent suppression of the protests in Belarus is heading for a new escalation. The Ministry of the Interior has now allowed the use of deadly weapons.

MINSK afp | The police in Belarus threatened the demonstrators against the head of state Alexander Lukashenko with the use of firearms. The security forces would not give way to the demonstrators in the streets “and if necessary use special equipment and lethal weapons,” it said in a statement by the Ministry of the Interior in Minsk published on Monday in the messenger service Telegram.

Since the controversial presidential election on August 9, a broad protest movement in Belarus has called for Lukashenko’s resignation. The opposition accuses the head of state, who has been in power for 26 years, of electoral fraud.

The Belarusian security forces use force against the demonstrators. So far, they have mainly used water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades against the people demonstrating peacefully. On Sunday, they arrested more than 700 people across the country, the Interior Ministry announced.

Because of the ongoing violence against demonstrators in Belarus, the EU foreign ministers launched sanctions against Head of State Alexander Lukashenko on Monday. Previously, sanctions were imposed on 40 people responsible. Among them are Interior Minister Juri Karaeu, members of the state election commission, the secret service KGB and the special forces Omon and SOBR.