The “militant vaccination” it triggered a chain reaction of mayors and opposition leaders in the province. The controversy began this week with the installation of supporter outposts – with the logo of the Frente de Todos – to sign up for the Buenos Aires inoculation program with Sputnik V, which was triggered by a complaint from the mayor of Pergamino, Javier Martinez (JxC).

Later, a request for information from the bloc of deputies opposed to the minister was known Daniel Gollan, where they demand that the criteria for distributing the doses in the different municipalities be clarified. They argue that there is “discretion” in the delivery of immunization material to the detriment of communal leaders who do not belong to the front that governs the Nation and the Province.

And they accused the government of “Set up a parallel logistics that has La Cámpora as the axis of Sputnik V’s client management”.

Now the basis of support for the complaint has been broadened. This Friday, the Together for Change alliance released a document stating that “we do not share the political, partisan and militant use of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 carried out by some leaders of the Frente de Todos, in a process that should be purely and exclusively from state responsibility in its three levels of government: national, provincial and municipal “.

The promotional diffusion in networks, the complaints that came from Pergamino and also from Olavarría (another district of Cambodia) were the mainstay. A management meeting between the mayors Julio Garro (La Plata) and Jorge Macri (Vicente López) pushed the decision to draft an “institutional” statement. “We discussed it with leaders of the UCR and the CC and it was decided to make the complaint public”, they told Clarín in the municipality of La Plata.

“We are not going to look the other way to situations that they distort the meaning and objective of the vaccination plan. Our commitment is with each neighbor and they will find us at all times willing to work side by side with the Province and the Nation to put an end to this unexpected situation, “concludes the letter from Together for Change in Buenos Aires.

Opponents consider that registration to be vaccinated should be in public offices. Not in basic units or street posts promoted by sectors linked to the Frente de Todos.

“As in the tragic flood of 2013, the K in #LaPlata making mean and political use of public goods. Only the bibs of La Cámpora are missing,” the deputy wrote on his Twitter account Daniel Lipovetzky. He alluded to the solidarity operation that was mounted in the Faculty of Journalism of the UNLP (then commanded by the ultra K Florence Saintout) where the militants of the group delivered clothes, food and mattresses with La Cámpora identifications.

“If private data is collected in those places, it is wrong. Because that must be done by the State. There are no public offices to assist residents who do not have the possibility of registering,” argued Macri in an interview on Radio Provincia.

The Buenos Aires Ministry of Health enabled an application and a website (vaccinateba). In recent days, posts of basic units that carry out procedures for those interested in receiving the vaccine were disseminated. For example, the Peronist Youth which has a location at 44 between 4 and 5 in La Plata.

The Executive Branch said that there is no “manipulation or discrimination” in the delivery of medical supplies. “So far they have only been sent to hospitals,” they clarified in Health. Detail: 169 health centers; 77 provincial; the rest municipal “of all political colors”, they added.

The head of the Province Cabinet, Carlos Bianco, He replied: “Hopefully all political spaces and social organizations help to spread the word. And collaborate with neighbors who do not have internet access.”

In the Government they said that in the last two meetings with mayors, Kicillof asked them to get vaccinated “as a way to give confidence to the population” and to collaborate with the promotion of vaccination sites.

The claim of militancy was made by the ruling party, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Federico Otermin. “We are proud that there are colleagues who go house to house to advise neighbors on the application of the vaccine,” said the legislator from Lomas de Zamora.

According to the latest Health report, 121,500 people were vaccinated in Buenos Aires. Kicillof expects a shipment of just over 100,000 doses of the shipment that arrived two days ago from Moscow. With this departure, the application in the health system would be completed and it could start with the 28,000 teaching and education auxiliary workers who are preparing for the return to the presence in schools.

