How did you feel about the content of this article?

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro during his weekly television program called “Con Maduro +”, on Monday (10). | Photo: EFE/Palacio de Miraflores

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said on Monday (10) that candidates for the opposition primaries, scheduled for October 22 and which will define the candidate who will run against Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections, seek the “war ” and the “economic destruction” of the country.

“They are not going to run a campaign, this ultra-right that is calling for candidacies, what they want is war and the economic destruction of Venezuela”, declared the dictator Maduro in his weekly television program.

He criticized the fact that the traditional opposition, gathered in the so-called Plataforma Unitaria (PU), was engaged in a political campaign after five years “calling for abstention and attacking the transparency of the National Electoral Council (CNE)”.

“Overnight, they forgot about it and now they are candidates again (…) they are flying high with these ultra-right candidates, because they always come with a hidden card, for economic warfare, to destabilize the country , to undermine recovery efforts,” he claimed.

A total of 13 politicians will run in the October primaries, including former governor Henrique Capriles and former deputy María Corina Machado – both disqualified from holding public office by the Comptroller General of the Union -, who the government described as “traitors to the homeland”. “.

The opposition primary elections are threatened with suspension, since the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) admitted this Monday to study a constitutional appeal that intends to dissolve this process, according to the independent presidential pre-candidate Luis Ratti, who presented the request to the court.

Ratti considers that these elections have procedural defects, as they admit candidacies from politicians who are prohibited from holding elected public office.