Ten candidates will face each other on Sunday in a process to define the opposition candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, in which voting abroad can be exercised in 28 countries. Although the great favorite is María Corina Machado, the opposition politician was disqualified by the Comptroller General’s Office last June from running for elected office for 15 years.

Machado, head of the Vente Venezuela movement, has capitalized on a combative discourse, which rejects any possibility of coexistence with the established power, and is now the favorite of these primaries, in which the great obstacle that any result will encounter to defend its credibility will be the lack of information.

The process will be carried out manually (not automated) by the National Primary Commission, an ad hoc electoral body chaired by the professor, expert in constitutional law, Jesús María Casal, and not by the National Electoral Council, which significantly reduces the dissemination channels.

To access the commission’s page and thus know the voting center that corresponds to them, the voter must download a VPN, to avoid possible online blocks that are activated when it is detected that the IP address through which it is accessed is in Venezuela.

About, a survey by the Center for Political and Government Studies of the Andrés Bello Catholic University, precisely where Casal teaches classes, he revealed that more than 83% of voters willing to attend the primaries could vote for Machado, but 60% of that group does not know their voting center.

While most of the main Internet providers in Venezuela keep the search pages of these voting centers blocked, the mass media have not contributed to the promotion of the process or disseminated the candidates’ campaign offers, so a foreseeable decline participation could severely compromise the representativeness of the result.

Process open to the diaspora

The primaries will be held in 331 of the country’s 335 municipalities, but tables have also been opened in 77 cities in 28 countries that have become the main recipients of Venezuelan migrants, totaling 7.7 million people, according to updated figures from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Only three cities were left out of the process: Buenos Aires and Córdoba, because the first round of the presidential elections in Argentina will also be held on Sunday, and Tel Aviv due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

However, only 396,818 of the migrants updated their place of residence before the July 10 deadline.

These are the faces on the ballot

Ten candidates from an initial registration of 13 will face each other on Sunday. In addition to Machado, the former presidential candidate and leader of Causa R Andrés Velásquez, the deputy Tamara Adrián, the first trans woman to participate in a process of this type, as well as Andrés Caleca, César Almeida, Carlos Prosperi, Delsa Solórzano, Gloria Pinho, Luis Farías and César Pérez Vivas.

Former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles withdrew his candidacy weeks ago, arguing that the fact of being disqualified by the Comptroller’s Office made his presidential option unviable, and Roberto Enríquez and Freddy Superlano also renounced their aspirations. The latter indicated within the established period that he wants the votes cast for his option to be added to Machado’s.

A consultation strengthened after an agreement with the Government

The primaries received a strong boost this week, when the government of Nicolás Maduro committed to the opposition to work on an electoral schedule and review the disqualifications, as part of the agreements reached in Barbados with the mediation of Norway, which resulted in an uprising. temporary suspension of oil sanctions on the country.

Until that moment, spokesmen close to the Maduro government, such as the deputy and vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, had questioned whether the process of these primaries could be carried out and the lack of support from other bodies of public power seemed give him the reason.

The renewal of the National Electoral Council. After the sudden resignation of its previous members, it prevented this body from providing assistance in the primaries, since since the appointment of the new members only took place last August, their participation was conditioned to a change in the date of the internal elections of the opposition.

In Barbados, the Government and the opposition also agreed that the presidential elections will be held in the second half of 2024 and with the observation of technical missions from the European Union (EU) and the UN, among other international organizations.

Last April marked 10 years since the election of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela in the elections called after the death of Hugo Chávez.

After a first term in government, Maduro was re-elected in 2018 in the presidential elections with the lowest participation in Venezuela, with little representation of the opposition and whose conditions generated rejection from several countries.