Until July 15, the president had been the target of 10 requests; this time, the argument is that the petista classified the impeachment process against Dilma Rousseff as a “coup”

the federal deputy Ubiratan Sanderson (PL-RS) presented on Monday (28.Aug.2023) another request for impeachment against the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Until July 15, the PT candidate had already been the target of 10 requests presented in the Chamber of Deputies.

This time, the argument against the Chief Executive is that Lula classified “coup d’etat” O impeachment from the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). In the document, Sanderson states that the president’s speech is “absolutely false” It is “false to its fullest extent”. Here’s the full of the request (728 KB).

“By publicly stating, in official speech, before foreign authorities, including, as President of Brazil in the full exercise of his mandate, that the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff was a Coup d’Etat, the current president of the republic attacks in an angry, abject manner and contrary to the truth Brazilian democracy, the National Congress and also the Federal Supreme Court”said the congressman in the text.

In August 2016, the PT member was removed from her post after being accused of committing crimes of fiscal responsibility, with the edition of decrees that created expenses without authorization from the National Congress. Since Lula was elected for the 3rd time, he called the impeachment from Dilma from “coup” on more than one occasion.

In addition to Sanderson, 39 other deputies also signed the request. for what a impeachment to be approved, the support of 54 senators is needed. However, before that, the Chamber needs to authorize the initiation of the process. This authorization needs to have the support of 342 deputies.

Read below the list of the 40 deputies that signed the request: