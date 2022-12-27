The bloc of opposition deputies Union Cívica Radical (UCR) presented this Tuesday (27) a draft resolution in Parliament to promote an impeachment process against the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, according to information from legislative sources.

The request for impeachment was presented after the decision of the head of state to pay with public securities the resources derived from the collection of taxes that, last week, the Supreme Court ordered the national government to return to the government of the city of Buenos Aires.

When confirming the presentation of this impeachment request, the president of the bloc of radical deputies, Mario Negri, commented that trying to pay Buenos Aires with public bonds the resources of the so-called fiscal co-participation “is a malicious maneuver to cover up the disobedience to the decision of the Supreme Court” .

The draft resolution presented by the radicals in the Chamber of Deputies proposes an impeachment process against Alberto Fernández “for poor performance and possible commission of crimes in the exercise of his functions, in accordance with the provisions” of the Argentine Constitution.

For an impeachment to occur, the Chamber of Deputies must first pass a resolution by at least two-thirds of its members to promote the process and then constitute itself as the accuser of the head of state before the Senate, which is responsible for trying those accused by the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the Constitution, when the accused is the president of the country, the Senate will be chaired by the president of the Supreme Court and the head of state cannot be found guilty without a two-thirds majority of the members present.

In case of impeachment in this way, the governor is replaced by the vice-president, a function currently performed by Cristina Kirchner.

UCR is one of the parties that make up the opposition group Together for Change, which also includes Proposal Republican (Pro), a political group to which former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and the mayor of the capital, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, belong.

Together for Change does not have two-thirds of the seats in either of the two legislative chambers, which makes the success of the impeachment request difficult.

However, the controversy continues its course in the judicial sphere, where this Tuesday the government of the capital filed a criminal complaint against officials of the national Executive Branch who did not comply with the precautionary measure issued last Wednesday by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court unanimously ordered the national government to return 2.95% of the federal co-participation funds to the government of Buenos Aires – different from the current 2.32% -, which means that the city should receive an additional 180 billion pesos to the amount you already receive.

After an initial rejection of the decision, Alberto Fernández, who has the support of 14 provincial governors, announced on Monday (26) that he would finally comply with the judicial resolution, making a series of Treasury bonds available to the city of Buenos Aires during the next 90 days.

However, for the mayor of the capital, Fernández’s attempt to pay with securities is “cheating to continue not complying with the decision”, since, in his opinion, the resources must be returned through direct transfers from the state-owned Banco de la Nación, and not through government bonds.

The conflict between the government and the city of Buenos Aires over the co-participation of federal funds comes on the eve of a year marked by presidential elections, in which Rodríguez Larreta is profiled as one of the pre-candidates of Together for Change.