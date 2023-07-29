Lula established the new rules on July 21; changes reverse the rules established in the Bolsonaro government

Two PDLs (draft legislative decrees) being processed in the Senate are intended to fully stop the effects of the Decree 11.615/2023, which tightened the rules for registering, possessing and carrying firearms. For the authors of the projects, the decree would have gone beyond the regulatory competence of the Executive Power.

edited by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on July 21, the decree regulates the Disarmament Statute (Law 10,826, of 2003), among other measures. It transferred from the Army Command to the Federal Police the competence to inspect the registration of weapons, reduced the validity of CRAFs (Firearms Registration Certificates) and restricted the activity of CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors).

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), with the support of 10 other senators, presented the PDL 193/2023. He understands that the decree advanced the legislative competence of Congress by creating attributions and changing established competences. In addition, for him, the Federal Police may suffer a “collapse” in managing the weapons registration system. In a video message published on social networks, Flávio associated the decree with a “Brazil’s dismantling schedule” and predicted that the presidential measure will face resistance in Congress.

“This PT decree has the clear intention of pleasing robbers, murderers and rapists, because with their victims unarmed, their work will be made easier. The opposition and parliamentarians who understand Brazil’s real needs have already declared their support for our project. Taking weapons away from the population is a trap“, he stated.

The author of the other project (PDL 190/2023), senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS), says that the decree violates the Constitution on several points, exceeds the regulatory power of the Executive and prevents the exercise of rights provided for in the Disarmament Statute itself –among which, the acquisition of ammunition by hunters and sport shooters and the possibility of exceptional authorization by the Army Command for the purchase of firearms for restricted use.

Citing data from the Brazilian Confederation of Sports Shooting, the senator added that the decree affects the training of hundreds of athletes seeking to qualify for the Olympic Games.

“It is necessary to highlight the illegal intervention of the government in an economic activity, which generates jobs and helps in the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The ban on the sale of weapons, ammunition and inputs for reloading throughout the national territory will harm thousands of businessmen, importers and the industry itself“, argues the senator.

With information from Senate Agency.