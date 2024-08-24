Mexico City.- Once the overrepresentation of seats for Morena and its allies was consummated, the opposition protested against “the greed” and announced the presentation of challenges before the last instance, the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

Xóchitl Gálvez, former presidential candidate, urged the president of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei, to keep the district offices open this weekend.

In a video, Gálvez explained that many citizens had called him to inform him that the offices would be closed and, consequently, it would be impossible to file citizen lawsuits. “This message is for the president of the council, Guadalupe Taddei, to instruct that this weekend the 300 district councils (and) the 32 local councils be opened, so that citizens can file their challenge lawsuits,” he urged.

In the opinion of the Hidalgo native, “the time had come to act and present a citizen’s lawsuit against overrepresentation. We will not allow Morena and its allies to steal almost ten million votes from us.”

At the same time, the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, announced that the PAN will appeal to the electoral court “to avoid the greed of Morena and its overrepresentation in the Congress of the Union.” Cortés recognized the four INE councilors who voted to “respect the plurality of the vote of Mexicans: Jaime Rivera Velázquez, Martín Fernando Faz Mora, Dania Ravel Cuevas and Beatriz Zavala.” The Citizen Movement announced that it will seek to go “to the last legal instances so that the vote of more than 6.5 million Mexicans is respected and that it is reflected as it should be, from the Chamber of Deputies and the Chamber of Senators.” With a message on its networks, the orange movement estimated that the resolution approved by the General Council of the INE represents “a serious setback for our democracy and a betrayal of more than 6.5 million who chose an option other than the parties in power.”