The joint opposition against the Imran government in Pakistan held a second rally in Karachi today. The rally gathered in this rally has given sleep to Imran Khan and Pakistani Army. Addressing millions of people, the opposition leaders targeted the Pakistani government fiercely. This joint opposition of 11 parties organized the first rally in Gujranwala. This joint opposition coalition is led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

Opposition’s third rally will be held in Quetta

Karachi is considered a stronghold of Nawaz Sharif’s party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). The people who arrived at today’s rally also raised tremendous slogans against the Government of Pakistan. The third rally of opposition parties in Pakistan will be held in Quetta on 25 October. While the fourth rally will be in Peshawar on 22 November and the fifth rally will be in Multan on 30 November. The last rally of this alliance will be held in Lahore on 13 December.

Nawaz said attack in the first rally

At the first rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a coalition of 11 opposition parties in Gujranwala, Nawaz Sharif fiercely targeted Imran Khan and the army. Nawaz Sharif had said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa overthrew my government. He rigged the 2018 elections and imposed Nakabil Imran Khan on the country. General Bajwa is a direct criminal and must answer for it. He also accused Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of being behind his government’s demolition and said that the whole episode took place with the help of ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

Nawaz came to power by cleaning General Jia’s shoes: Imran

Replying to Sharif, Khan said that the PML-N President came to power by cleaning General Jia’s shoes. Significantly, Sharif came into politics in the 1980s when General Zia ul Haq imposed martial law in the country. Khan said that Sharif has used derogatory words against the army at a time when he is sacrificing his life for the country. Khan said why are he sacrificing his life? For us, for the country. And this jackal who had run away with his tail has used such language for army chief and ISI chief.

Army left Imran Khan’s support

The Pakistani army has also refused to help Imran Khan in view of the increasing pressure on him. For this reason, on the instructions of Pakistan Army Chief, Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and former Lieutenant General Asim Salim Bajwa recently resigned on corruption charges. Now soon the Pakistani army is going to remove most of its generals from the government service.

Pakistan dissatisfied with Imran Khan, calls PM ‘Army puppet’

The strength of fundamentalist religious parties increased in Pakistan

The existence of Islamic parties in Pakistan has always been second-rate. These parties work behind some big party and gather religious votes for it. But Maulana Diesel’s entrenchment to encircle Islamabad last year has brought his popularity to a peak. At the same time, Pakistan’s main opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are devoid of leadership.