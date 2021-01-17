The opposition politician Bobi Wine received almost 35 percent of the vote in the presidential election. He has been under house arrest ever since.

BERLIN taz | He is the shooting star of Ugandan politics, but his career may be over by now. Bobi Wine, as Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu calls himself, has become Uganda’s most important opposition politician out of nowhere. He is convinced that he won last Thursday’s election and ended the rule of President Yoweri Museveni after almost 35 years. According to the official result, however, Bobi Wine has failed. He has been under house arrest since the elections.

The young politician officially received almost 35 percent. Even that would be a sensational result for Bobi Wine, who played no role at all in the elections five years ago. At that time, the man, born in 1982, was still a film actor and rap musician who, after studying at Makerere University in Uganda’s capital Kampala, performed stoned with dreadlocks and with his band Ghetto Republic of Uganja – a play on the country name Uganda and a slang term for marijuana – for not only attracted positive attention.

He called himself “President of Uganja” or “Ghetto President”. And when President Museveni himself resorted to rap music before the 2011 elections to ingratiate himself with the youth, thereby forcing Uganda’s musicians to take sides, Bobi Wine’s position was clear: in the opposition, on the side of the frustrated, creative and rebellious slum youth in one Country with the fastest population growth in the world and only few opportunities for the young generation.

Uganda’s old opposition parties faded, the young agitator Bobi Wine was the new star. In 2017 he was elected to parliament as a non-party under the slogan “People Power”, haired and tidy, but provocative and rebellious. The state immediately recognized the danger. His driver was shot, arrested and tortured, had to go abroad for months and hired US lawyers. Bobi Wine became an enemy of the state faster than he could politically consolidate. He announced his presidential candidacy in 2019 and turned his “People Power” movement into the National Unity Platform (NUP), largely as a one-man show.

Bobi Wine’s election campaign under corona conditions turned into a hurdle, with arrests, shelling and physical violence. That alone was enough; He no longer had to put forward political content. His critics accuse him of not having any.

Others note that the Ugandan state spends an unusually large amount of energy fighting a person whom it simultaneously insults as a mixture of despicable uselessness and dangerous putschist. Bobi Wine is now sitting besieged by soldiers in his house in Kampala. Uganda’s political future will be decided by his fate, not so much that of the eternal president.