On national radio and television, President Gabriel Boric presented a package of social, economic and tax measures for Chile | Photo: EFE/Chilean Presidency

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, presented this Tuesday (1st) the axes of a proposal for a fiscal pact that his government will forward to the Legislature, a project that the opposition warns may be illegal.

On national radio and television, Boric informed that the package will include State reform measures; increase in pension values; creating a universal system of care for children, the elderly, mental health and people with disabilities; incentives for investment, productivity and growth; and tax changes, which include greater efficiency in combating tax evasion and increasing the contribution of Chileans with higher incomes.

“This is a broader and more substantive proposal than many initially imagined, and now, if we act together, we can start building it,” said the Chilean president. The proposal should reach the National Congress in September and be voted on by March of next year in the Chamber of Deputies.

However, in March of this year, the house had rejected a tax reform proposal by the Boric government, and the latter could not present similar initiatives for a period of one year in the Chamber.

Therefore, the opposition warns that the fiscal pact announced on Tuesday may be illegal. In an interview with CNN Chile, deputy and leader of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), Guillermo Ramírez, said that oppositionists were not consulted about the pact and will analyze the proposal in detail.

“If it is too similar to the previous one, it would be illegal, because [a reforma tributária] was rejected. Bypassing the institutional framework is also a form of corruption and we hope that the rules are followed here,” said Ramírez.