NAfter the emergency landing of a passenger plane in the Belarusian capital Minsk and the arrest of the journalist Roman Protassewitsch who was critical of the regime, the EU and European states have harshly demanded the release of dictator Alexandr Lukashenko’s opponent. The EU foreign affairs representative, Josep Borrell, called on Belarus to immediately release the aircraft with all passengers. “All passengers must be able to continue their journey immediately,” wrote Borrell on Sunday on Twitter. The plane was on its way from Greece to Lithuania.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte also demanded the immediate release of all passengers. The State Secretary in the Foreign Office, Miguel Berger, wrote on Twitter that an “immediate declaration” from Belarus for the incident was necessary. The Polish Prime Minister even spoke of an “act of state terrorism”. He condemned “in the strongest possible terms the arrest of Roman Protassevich by the Belarusian authorities after a passenger plane was hijacked by Ryanair,” said Mateusz Morawiecki on Twitter. “This is a reprehensible act of state terrorism”.

Protassevich is the former editor-in-chief of the Belarusian opposition media Nexta. The regime has classified the Polish-based Nexta, an organizational tool of the opposition during the protests against Lukashenko, as extremist. Protassevich and his former colleague Stepan Putilo, the founder of Nexta, are even on the regime’s terrorist list. Protassewitsch is now using another medium distributed via the Telegram messenger service.

A MiG-29 accompanied the passenger aircraft

Protassevich was on board a plane that made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday en route from Athens to Vilnius. The occasion was a report about a bomb on board, which soon turned out to be false – but by then Lukashenko’s people had already arrested Protassevich.

Protassewitsch reported about shading before departure in Athens. Minsk Airport announced later, after the emergency landing, that the pilots of the flight of the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair had asked for permission to do so themselves. A spokeswoman for the scheduled destination airport in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius said there was a conflict between a passenger and the crew. According to a Nexta report, agents from Lukashenko’s KGB intelligence service told the crew during the flight that a bomb was on board. As a result, the pilots dutifully requested an emergency landing at the nearest airport.

Lukashenko’s Telegram appearance boasted after the emergency landing: “Belarus protected Europe”. Lukashenko had ordered the plane to “turn around and receive”. The plane was no longer far from the border with Lithuania, but turned to Minsk. “So it came about that the dictator came in handy!” Lukashenko – who regularly flirted with his designation as a dictator – had a MiG-29 fighter plane soar that accompanied the passenger plane.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who herself exiled in Lithuania, said that Lukashenko’s regime had jeopardized the safety of passengers and civil aviation in order to get revenge on a person who had worked for the largest independent Belarusian telegram channels. Ryanair and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) were contacted to request an investigation; possibly Belarus must be excluded from the ICAO.

Protassevich could even face the death penalty

In the past few days, Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus has launched a new offensive against all critics. Several employees of the largest independent medium, Tut.by, are in custody, the website of the news portal is blocked. Tax allegations are made against journalists and other employees of the medium.



Roman Protassevich during an arrest in Minsk in March 2017

What Protassewitsch threatens is still unclear, but at least long imprisonment: So far, he and Putilo – who lives and works in Poland – have been accused of “organizing mass unrest” and “stirring up enmity”. Should he also be charged and convicted of terror, he could even face the death penalty, which Belarus is the only country in Europe to continue to impose and enforce.

Therefore, the anger of many Belarusians discharged on Sunday in online comments on the airline Ryanair. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, on the other hand, tweeted that the event was unprecedented. “The Belarusian regime is behind these repulsive acts.” Protassevich must be released immediately.