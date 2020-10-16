Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of opposition parties, is going to show strength today against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. This alliance of 11 opposition parties will show their strength to Imran Khan through his first public rally in Gujranwala city today. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives the fugitive life in London, can also address this rally.This coalition of opposition parties is being led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman, chief of Pakistan’s fundamentalist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal. Apart from Fazlur Rahman, other important attendees at the rally at the Jinnah Stadium in the city will also include PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

People attending the rally are required to wear masks

Organizers have declared wearing of masks necessary to attend the rally due to corona virus. No one will be allowed to enter the venue without a mask. A distance of three to six feet from each other will also have to be maintained. The Pakistan government and administration are also keeping an eye on this rally.

Opposition will conduct several rallies across the country

After Friday’s rally, this coalition of opposition parties will hold its second public meeting in Karachi on 18 October. Then there will be the last meeting in Quetta on 25 October, Peshawar on 22 November, Multan on 30 November and Lahore on 13 December. Through these rallies, the opposition parties are calling on the people to together to overthrow the Imran Khan government.

Army left Imran Khan’s support

The Pakistani army has also refused to help Imran Khan in view of the increasing pressure on him. For this reason, on the instructions of Pakistan Army Chief, Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and former Lieutenant General Asim Salim Bajwa recently resigned on corruption charges. Now soon the Pakistani army is going to remove most of its generals from the government service.

The strength of fundamentalist religious parties increased in Pakistan

The existence of Islamic parties in Pakistan has always been second-rate. These parties work behind some big party and gather religious votes for it. But Maulana Diesel’s entrenchment to encircle Islamabad last year has brought his popularity to a peak. At the same time, Pakistan’s main opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are devoid of leadership.

Leading opposition parties devoid of leadership

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif is currently hiding in London for fear of punishment. The Pakistani court has even sent a warrant for his arrest to London. While his brother and prominent opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is in jail in the money laundering case. The thing is that after the death of Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), there is no face in this party that can draw votes. People take Bilawal Bhutto lightly, while Asif Ali Zardari is facing a corruption case.