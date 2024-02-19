The representatives of the opposition parties Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena), Nuestro Tiempo (NT) and Vamos presented this Monday before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of El Salvador a request for annulment of the legislative elections of February 4.

Claudia Ortiz, deputy and candidate for a second term in Congress, explained to journalists that she also calls for the election to be repeated due to “serious violations of the Constitution, the political rights of citizens and of all the candidates of all the political parties in contention”.

Ortiz, who would have won a seat in the Legislative Assembly, according to the preliminary results of the final scrutiny of the legislative elections, assured that “the principle of not falsifying the popular will has also been seriously violated.”

The president of Nuestro Tiempo (NT), Andy Failer, pointed out that in the annulment request also a document has been presented with “69 anomalies of all

the electoral process”, “Each one is supported by its respective evidence,” he added.

The Electoral Code establishes, in its article 270, that Annulment requests can be submitted 24 hours after the election has taken place.

However, the representatives of the opposition parties, all on the right, maintained that “they are on time” in presenting the appeal and assured that “the election concludes only after the scrutiny is completed.”

The electoral entity must analyze the request and carry out the respective procedures within a period of three days, according to the electoral law.

El Salvador electoral college.

On Sunday the TSE ended the controversial and unusual final scrutiny of the legislative elections, a week after their start and amid multiple complaints of irregularities.

The electoral body is expected to make the results official this Monday afternoon. of the final scrutiny of the legislative elections, which would give, according to preliminary data, the ruling party, Nuevas Ideas (NI), more than 50 deputies out of a total of 60 in Congress.

