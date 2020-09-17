new Delhi: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called the bills on agricultural produce and price assurance as ‘transformative’. On Thursday, he said that this will ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce and they will also get private investment and technology.

Tomar stated this in the Lok Sabha while presenting the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services for discussion and passage.

Congress and other parties are opposing the bill. He argues that this will weaken the security shield provided to the farmers by the MSP system and lead to the exploitation of farmers by large companies.

Black law for farmers – Congress

Beginning the discussion on the bill, Congress’s Ravneet Singh Bittu said that a black law is being brought for the farmers. Farmers should be spared from this. He said that Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the government, has also spoken against the bill. Virendra Singh of BJP described the bills as beneficial for the farmers and said that this is the first government after independence which worked for the prosperity of farmers.

Bills to be referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee – RSP

RSP KN NK Premachandran alleged that the government has taken advantage of the situation of Kovid-19 and tried to destroy the agricultural sector by bringing these ordinances. He protested against the ordinance and related bills and demanded that the bills should be sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

However, Tomar said, “These bills are going to bring changes in the lives of farmers in the coming times.” Recently, many schemes have been created in the field of agriculture under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The agriculture sector is also getting their benefits.

The minister said, “So far the farmer was tied to the chains of the mandi for his produce. This bill will give him complete freedom. After the enactment of this bill, farmers will be free to do business from their home, farm and all places. ”He also claimed that the laws of the state would not be acquired by this bill.

Referring to the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements on Agricultural Services Bill, 2020, the Agriculture Minister said that 86 percent of the farmers in the country are small who could not invest nor could get the benefit of investment. But with the price fixed in advance, they can cultivate the benefits. He said that these laws will not affect the minimum support price (MSP). MSP was, and will continue to be.

Narendra Singh Tomar said that the proposed law will enable barrier-free trade of agricultural produce. It will also provide an opportunity to farmers to connect with investors of their choice. The minister said that this initiative is the latest step in a series of measures taken by the government under its continuous commitment to the welfare of the country’s farmers.

What is this bill?

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 provides for the creation of an ecosystem. This includes facilitating the selection of farmers and traders to purchase and sell farmers’ produce at profitable prices through transparent and uninterrupted competitive alternative trade channels outside the physical complexes or equities of the markets notified under various state agricultural produce marketing legislations. Will be able to avail

At the same time, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Contracts and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 provides for a national framework on agricultural agreements that provide farmers with agricultural trade firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for agricultural services. And provides a mutually agreed profitable price structure in a fair and transparent manner. It will provide protection to the farmers and also empower them to be involved in the sale of future agricultural products and related matters or incidental matters.

