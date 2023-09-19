BBB leader Caroline van der Plas calls the 2 billion euros that the government is setting aside for poverty reduction “a start”. However, according to the Member of Parliament, the amount is not enough. She has the same criticism of proposed government expenditure in the field of healthcare. “Cutbacks are also being made, and there are a lot of waiting lists,” Van der Plas told the ANP news agency on Tuesday afternoon.

Think leader Stephan van Baarle speaks of “a great shame” that 800,000 people in the Netherlands have to live in poverty. Like other opposition politicians such as Geert Wilders (PVV) and Van der Plas, Van Baarle believes that the outgoing cabinet is not releasing enough money to combat poverty.

Esther Ouwehand, leader of the Party for the Animals, is also critical of the proposed government expenditure. She finds it “inconceivable” that large polluting companies have to pay “hardly any taxes”. “While people with a low income cannot even pay their bills and have to pay high energy taxes,” Ouwehand told NOS.