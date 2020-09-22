new Delhi: After the Rajya Sabha, the opposition parties have now boycotted the proceedings of the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said, ‘Our party (Congress) and all opposition parties boycott the proceedings of Lok Sabha on the issue of farmers’.

Meeting after boycott

After the boycott of the MPs, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla held a meeting with the MPs of the opposition parties. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, NCP leader Supriya Sule and other leaders were present in the meeting.

Earlier, due to uproar by members of Congress and some other opposition parties on the issue of farmers in the Lok Sabha, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for an hour after 15 minutes.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, while referring to the announcement of increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for rabi crops by the government, said that it is a nominal increase.

He said that in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, farmers are agitated and on the streets on the issue of MSP and procurement. Chaudhary, while referring to the two agricultural bills passed by the Parliament recently, said that our party demands that the MSP be included in the bill.

Taking a dig at the government, he said, “Farmers don’t trust you.” Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee said that his party supports what Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has raised.

After this, members of Congress stood at their respective places and took placards and posters in their hands and started shouting slogans on the farmers’ issue.

Opposition boycotted in Rajya Sabha too

Several opposition parties led by the Congress in the Rajya Sabha walked out of the House and decided to boycott the proceedings until the suspension of eight opposition members was canceled. At the same time, the government said that the suspended members should first apologize for the indecent conduct.

The Congress first boycotted the proceedings of the House. After that, members of parties like CPI (M), CPI, Trinamool Congress, NCP, SP, Shiv Sena, RJD, DMK, AAP etc. also went out of the house.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded the suspension of the eight suspended members. He also said that there are three demands from his government. He said that the government should bring another bill and ensure that private companies do not buy farmers’ crops at prices below the minimum support price (MSP).

The suspended members include Rajiv Satav of the Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Trinamool’s Brian and Dola Sen, CPI-M’s KK Ragesh and Ilaram Karim and AAP’s Sanjay Singh.

On Monday, all eight MPs were suspended. In protest against this, these MPs sat on a dharna. The strike continued throughout the night. After the opposition walkout from the Rajya Sabha in the morning, these MPs ended the picket.

What did the government say?

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is not insistent on keeping suspended MPs out of the House. He said that if those members regret it, the government will look into it.

Azad bluntly on Farmer Bill, ‘Opposition will boycott proceedings till suspension of MPs’