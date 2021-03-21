The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Vadim Rabinovich said that the Ukrainian government is ready to unleash a war in order to distract the people’s attention from total theft and thereby try to hide their crimes. His statement is published on website party.

“The main plan of the authorities is that we, the opposition, bring people out into the streets, they would throw armed bands of nationalists at them, blood would be shed and on this blood they would establish a dictatorship,” Rabinovich said.

At the same time, the deputy stressed that the opposition would not succumb to such provocations, but did not rule out that the Ukrainians could go to the protests themselves. In this regard, he wished the citizens peace of mind, which, in his opinion, is “a sign of powerful strength.”

Earlier, on March 14, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that the level of salaries of Ukrainians has dropped significantly in recent years.

According to him, Ukrainians used to live better than Romanians and Bulgarians, despite the fact that those countries were members of the European Union.