There are middlemen between the farmer and the customer who themselves take a large share of the farmers’ earnings. These bills were necessary to protect them. These bills have come as a defense shield for the farmers. But some people who have been in power for decades, have ruled the country, they are trying to confuse the farmers on this subject, lying to the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Facing opposition from his ally Shiromani Akali Dal with opposition on agriculture bills introduced in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday called the government’s initiative a new freedom for farmers. He said that the MSP and those opposing the bill are spreading rumors of dismantling the government procurement system, which is a fraud on the farmers. Explain that Akali Dal quota minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned in protest against the bill. The PM said that the bill will eliminate middlemen between the farmer and the customer, which will directly benefit the farmers. But some people are simply protesting and adopting new methods.Inaugurating the rail bridge online in Kosi, Bihar, PM Modi said, “On the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, the historic Agrarian Reforms Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. These bills have freed our Annadata farmers from many bonds, freeing them These reforms will provide more options and more opportunities for farmers to sell their produce. “

Modi went on to say, “They used to do big things to write to the farmers at the time of elections, used them in writing, put in their manifestos and forgot after the elections. And today when the NDA government is doing the same things If our government is dedicated to farmers, then they are spreading illusions. The APMC Act, which is now being practiced by these people, is opposing the changes in the provisions of the agricultural market; These people had also written in their manifesto but now that the NDA government has made this change, these people have come down to oppose it. “

Now it is being propagated that the benefit of MSP will not be given to the farmers by the government. It is also being said that the government will not buy paddy-wheat etc. from farmers. This is a false lie, wrong, farmers are deceived. Prime Minister Narendra Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the farmers to beware of those opposing the bill. He said, “I want to give a clear message to the farmers of the country today. Don’t get into any kind of confusion. The farmers of the country have to be vigilant with these people. Beware of those who ruled the country for decades and Those who are lying to the farmers today. They are trying to protect the farmers but in reality they want to keep the farmers in many shackles. They are supporting the middlemen, they are trying to rob the farmers’ income in the middle They are supporting the people. It is a very historic step to give freedom to the farmers to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere in the country. In the 21st century, the farmer of India, not in bondage, will cultivate freely, where the mind will get its produce Will sell, will not be tempted by any middleman and will increase his yield and his income. “