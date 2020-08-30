In the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, one can see a signal of the weakness of the incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. This was stated by one of the leaders of the opposition Maria Kolesnikova in her stream published on Youtube-channel of ex-participant in the presidential election Viktor Babariko, whose headquarters she previously represented.

A member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the opposition of the country noted that the recognition of the Russian leader about the creation of a reserve of security officials at the request of Lukashenka suggests that the Belarusian president himself is not able to cope with the situation. “Putin himself is sending you a message: your president is weak, he is so weak that he cannot hear you,” Kolesnikova said.

She also drew attention to the continuation of Putin’s statement, in which he talks about the need to find a peaceful way to resolve the crisis in Belarus. “There is one more part in this quote, and it is that when people take to the streets, you need to listen to them, you need to listen to them, seek a compromise with them,” the opposition leader emphasized.

Related materials Red and white are coming Who fought under the flag of the Belarusian opposition and why does he so annoy Lukashenka

One of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition analyzed the statement made by the Russian leader on 27 August. Then Putin spoke for the first time about the events in Belarus and confirmed that within the framework of the Union State treaty, at the request of Lukashenko, he had formed a reserve of security officials.

“But we also agreed that it will not be used until the situation gets out of control … Until the extremist elements, hiding behind political slogans, cross certain boundaries and simply start robbery,” he said then the president. A video version of his statement, made on the air of the Russia 24 channel, was published in Telegram-channel of Russian journalist Olga Skabeeva.

The second part of Putin’s statement, to which Kolesnikova drew attention, completely reads as follows: “We proceed from the assumption that all the existing problems in Belarus will be resolved peacefully, and if somewhere there are violations by anyone, either from on the part of government agencies, law enforcement agencies, or on the part of those who participate in protest actions – if they go beyond the current law, then the law will react accordingly. The law should treat everyone equally. “

Protests in Belarus have lasted for three weeks. The opposition regularly expresses its desire to establish a dialogue with Moscow and emphasize its necessity. The Kremlin welcomed this, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that its goals need to be clarified. We are talking about statements by Lukashenka that initially a program was published on the website of the Opposition Coordination Council, which contained theses about withdrawing from joint associations with Moscow, but then they disappeared. The Council has consistently denied any accusations of anti-Russian sentiment.