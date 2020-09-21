Highlights: Indefinite protests of suspended MPs continue

8 MPs were suspended in the Rajya Sabha on the very first day

Ghulam Nabi Azad said – Mistake of government and officials, MPs punished

new Delhi

Opposition parties targeted the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and indefinite protests of suspended MPs continued in the Parliament complex against the move. In fact, eight MPs between Congress, CPM, Trinamool Congress and AAP were suspended earlier in the day for the remaining monsoon session over the uproar during the passage of the Agricultural Bills in the Rajya Sabha of Parliament. At the same time, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the bill passed without voting, which was opposed by the MPs of the opposition. The government and officials are at fault, but opposition MPs are being punished.

Demonstrations started with these posters and banners

The government on Monday demanded the suspension of Derek O’Brien (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajiv Satav (Congress), KK Ragesh (CPM), Syed Nazir Hussain (Congress), Ripun Boren (Congress), Dola. . Sen (TMC) and Elaram Karim (CPM). Actually, this resolution was passed by voice vote amid protests. Opposition parties like Congress, CPM, Shiv Sena, JDS, TMC, CPI, and Samajwadi Party are staging protests in the Parliament precincts with planks like ‘Murder of Democracy’, ‘Death of Parliament’ and ‘Shem’.

Sanjay Singh said – Farmers pledged in front of Adani-Ambani

AAP party MP Sanjay Singh said that crores of farmers of the country should raise their voice, the Bijpi government has mortgaged the farmers in front of Adani-Ambani. He appealed to the farmers to oppose this black law. They say they are on a movement in Parliament. He said that the BJP government has passed a black law against farmers. We have been suspended for opposing the bill.

Read- Farmer Bill: Even against the organization of RSS, said- Modi government should bring new bill guaranteeing MSP



Mamta Banerjee also opposed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted in her support, “We are sitting on a dharna and will sit till the BJP government explains why this black law was passed by strangling democracy.” We are fighting the mentality of this autocratic government to protect the interests of the farmers, we will not bow down and we will fight this fascist government in Parliament and on the streets.

Sitaram Yechury said – Passing of the bill like this, slap on democracy

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also attacked the government and called the process of passing these bills a violation of democracy. He tweeted that such violation of all parliamentary procedures and denial of the right to MPs to discuss the law, is undermining the basic fabric of Indian parliamentary democracy. The Modi government will not be allowed to ruin Parliament. He said that these new laws are illegitimate, illegal and the President of India will have to send these assemblies back for reconsideration under Article 111 of the Indian Constitution.

Please tell that MPs have also taken pillows and sheets. Fans have also been installed for heat relief. At the same time many MPs were seen eating fruit. MPs say this is going to be an indefinite strike.